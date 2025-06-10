Corrigan Financial Inc. Purchases 68 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after purchasing an additional 832,545 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,993,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after acquiring an additional 528,761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $407.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

