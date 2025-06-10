Avanza Fonder AB Sells 5,194 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Avanza Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.59.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total value of $2,753,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,755 shares of company stock worth $10,367,074. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $271.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $201.34 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

