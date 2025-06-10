General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Crescent Sterling Ltd.

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.44.

General Mills stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $52.39 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

