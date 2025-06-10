Rocket Pool ETH Price Hits $3,054.95 on Top Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $72,986.98 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $3,054.95 or 0.02802585 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 421,491 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 421,498.56313316. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,051.96348902 USD and is up 7.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $26,075.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

