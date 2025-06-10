Telcoin (TEL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.47 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $395.10 million and $1.47 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109,191.35 or 1.00171238 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109,015.31 or 1.00009738 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,870,083,810 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.