Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $509.08 and last traded at $499.99, with a volume of 350213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $439.29.

The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $447.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

