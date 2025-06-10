Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $93.15, but opened at $90.19. Rubrik shares last traded at $87.45, with a volume of 1,754,100 shares.

Specifically, CRO Brian K. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 454,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540,225.12. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $3,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,291,699.60. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $199,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153 shares in the company, valued at $15,296.94. This trade represents a 92.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Rubrik from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rubrik from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rubrik from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Rubrik Trading Down 6.3%

The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.85.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $278.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth about $2,018,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 268,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,103,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

