Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $365.20 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.05. The company has a market cap of $363.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

