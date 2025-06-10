Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts NVIDIA FY2026 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse anticipates that the computer hardware maker will earn $4.21 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NVDA opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.