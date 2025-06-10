Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 112,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.50 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

