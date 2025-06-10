General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.