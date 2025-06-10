First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 1,188 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after buying an additional 538,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after buying an additional 327,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock valued at $40,512,695. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

