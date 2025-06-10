Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 813 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $277.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

