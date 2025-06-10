Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PM opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day moving average of $148.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $183.94. The company has a market capitalization of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

