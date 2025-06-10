Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 346 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,497,467,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,242,000 after buying an additional 29,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,052,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,687,000 after buying an additional 31,531 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

ROP stock opened at $573.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $558.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

