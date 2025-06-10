Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PM stock opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.93 and a 52 week high of $183.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

