Walker Asset Management LLC Has $267,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Walker Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $222.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.78. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 34.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.33.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

