Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 234 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,173,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.57 and a 200 day moving average of $301.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.77 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. This represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $1,725,518.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,047.50. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock worth $11,024,802 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 price objective (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

