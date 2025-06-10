SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 629,822 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1,243.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 629,822 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 0.7% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $205,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,897,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Chubb Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CB opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $251.42 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $287.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,889,194. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

