Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Etoro Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETOR opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. Etoro Group has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETOR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etoro Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

About Etoro Group

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

