JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 3.3% increase from JPMorgan US Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Stock Performance

JUSC stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £233.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 334.01 ($4.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 528 ($7.16). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 375.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 436.69.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies (LON:JUSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment trust reported GBX 3.74 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 71.91% and a return on equity of 4.45%.

About JPMorgan US Smaller Companies

The next big thing starts small

The JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc uses the stock-picking credentials of our US based investment team to invest in well-run companies with attractive and sustainable profits from the potentially faster growing smaller companies segment of the US stock market.

Key points

Expertise – Managed by locally based specialist investors, focused on finding the small cap opportunities within North America.

Portfolio – Seeks well-run US smaller companies with a sustainable competitive advantage, that have a record of success and are good stewards of capital.

Results – Provides access to some of the world’s fastest growing smaller companies in an under researched market.

Why invest in this trust

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc provides access to potentially faster growing smaller US stocks.

