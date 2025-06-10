ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 3.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $19,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ONEOK by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ONEOK by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,790,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,694,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,045,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:OKE opened at $81.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.48 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.