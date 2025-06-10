Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.6% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.