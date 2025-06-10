Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,847,000. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 151,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.4%

Amphenol stock opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $112.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $93.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.38.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

