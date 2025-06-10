Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,053 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $45,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Up 0.1%

AMT stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

