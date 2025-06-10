Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,633,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $102,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after purchasing an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,164,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,114,000 after buying an additional 22,812,367 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,460,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

