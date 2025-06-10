Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHX opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.