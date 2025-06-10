Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock opened at $192.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $194.04. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

