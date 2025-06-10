Top Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – June 9th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, Argan, Norfolk Southern, CF Industries, and Canadian National Railway are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or sell agricultural nutrients such as nitrogen, phosphate and potash. Investing in these equities lets market participants gain exposure to the global demand for crop inputs, which is driven by factors like food consumption trends, weather patterns and commodity price cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.75. 881,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,516. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.17.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of NYSE PBR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. 16,951,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,509,316. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.22. 4,314,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,113,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

Argan (AGX)

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Shares of Argan stock traded down $20.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,983. Argan has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $250.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $151.62.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $251.63. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,764. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.44.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $93.57. 707,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,258. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $125.87.

