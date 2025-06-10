Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Amgen FY2026 Earnings

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $21.58 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $291.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. Amgen has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

