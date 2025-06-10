Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $974,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

VHT stock opened at $247.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $234.11 and a 52 week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

