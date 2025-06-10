Rublix (RBLX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $138.50

Rublix (RBLX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Rublix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rublix has a total market cap of $57,240.84 and $138.50 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.00275914 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rublix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rublix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rublix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

