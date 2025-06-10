Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00000998 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $30.80 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00003072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00002398 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 43,112,297.93752482 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 1.06095215 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $6,748,044.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.