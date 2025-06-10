Chiliz Trading Down 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $387.29 million and approximately $46.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109,506.61 or 0.99733470 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109,270.98 or 0.99518875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,651,523,405 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,651,612,607 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.