Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Cap Tops $25.60 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion and approximately $600,158.08 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,506.61 or 0.99733470 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,270.98 or 0.99518875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.492265 with 87,422,899,423.488725 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.28664115 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $430,528.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

