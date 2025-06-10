Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

