Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 4,725 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

