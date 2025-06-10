FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Jun 25 Dividend of $0.07

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a jun 25 dividend on Monday, June 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0678 per share on Monday, June 30th.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 138,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,664. FS Credit Opportunities has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities stock. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

