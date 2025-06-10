Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 75 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $521,399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 27,182.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after purchasing an additional 708,432 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,749,000 after purchasing an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ecolab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,129,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,201,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2%

ECL opened at $266.44 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. This represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

