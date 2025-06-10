iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,537,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

