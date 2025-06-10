Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $162.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

