iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Integral Investment Advisors Inc.

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 22.7%

BATS:EFV opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

