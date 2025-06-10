Avanza Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avanza Fonder AB lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,824 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after buying an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

