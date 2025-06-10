Avanza Fonder AB Decreases Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Avanza Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Avanza Fonder AB’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $237.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.18 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $270.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

