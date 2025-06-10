Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.4% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $244.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.37. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom from $267.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

