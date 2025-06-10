Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 19.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $189,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.24. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

