Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 240.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

AVGO opened at $244.28 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 199.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

