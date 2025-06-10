MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 42,220 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 373,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 7.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.