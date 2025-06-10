61,823 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,814,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5%

GLD stock opened at $306.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The stock has a market cap of $100.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

