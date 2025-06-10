Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,939 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $54,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,049,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:PG opened at $162.55 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $381.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

